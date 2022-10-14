Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dry and Solid Film Lubricantss are materials that reduce friction between surfaces in many extreme environments including those with high and low temperature, high and low pressure and where liquids and oils cannot be used.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry and Solid Film Lubricants in global, including the following market information:
Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Dry and Solid Film Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PTFE-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dry and Solid Film Lubricants include DuPont, Henkel, Sumico Lubricant, Curtiss-Wright, Fuchs, Chemours, Yale Synthlube Industries, Kluber and Sherwin-Williams, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry and Solid Film Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PTFE-Based
Molybdenum Disulfide-Based
Others
Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Aerospace
Automobile
Oil and Gas
Others
Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dry and Solid Film Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dry and Solid Film Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dry and Solid Film Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Dry and Solid Film Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Henkel
Sumico Lubricant
Curtiss-Wright
Fuchs
Chemours
Yale Synthlube Industries
Kluber
Sherwin-Williams
CRC Industries
Indestructible Paint
Anoplate
ZaiBang Lubricating Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry and Solid Film Lubricants Companies
3.8
