EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI and RFI Shielding Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five EMI and RFI Shielding Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EMI and RFI Shielding Tape include 3M, Parafix, Coilcraft Inc, RTP Company, Achem (YC Group), Tesa, Scapa, Nitto and Saint Gobin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EMI and RFI Shielding Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Foil
Conductive Polymers
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Communication
Defense&Aviation
Others
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Parafix
Coilcraft Inc
RTP Company
Achem (YC Group)
Tesa
Scapa
Nitto
Saint Gobin
Laird Performance Materials
EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI and R
