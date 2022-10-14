EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI and RFI Shielding Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five EMI and RFI Shielding Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EMI and RFI Shielding Tape include 3M, Parafix, Coilcraft Inc, RTP Company, Achem (YC Group), Tesa, Scapa, Nitto and Saint Gobin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EMI and RFI Shielding Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Foil

Conductive Polymers

Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Defense&Aviation

Others

Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Parafix

Coilcraft Inc

RTP Company

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa

Scapa

Nitto

Saint Gobin

Laird Performance Materials

EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI and R

