Shrinkable Polyester Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrinkable Polyester Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Shrinkable Polyester Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shrinkable Polyester Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Shrinkable Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shrinkable Polyester Film include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SKC, Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co,Ltd., PPI Adhesive Products, Tekra, FENC, 3M, Molex and The Hillman Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shrinkable Polyester Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Shrinkable Film
OPS Shrinkable Film
PETG Shrinkable Film
Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Industrial Packaging
Pharmaceutical
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shrinkable Polyester Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shrinkable Polyester Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shrinkable Polyester Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Shrinkable Polyester Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
SKC
Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co,Ltd.
PPI Adhesive Products
Tekra
FENC
3M
Molex
The Hillman Group
Panduit
TE Connectivity
Qualtek
Dicore
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shrinkable Polyester Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shrinkable Polyester Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shrinkable Polyester Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrinkable Polyester Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shrinkable Polyester Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrinkable Polyester Fil
