Shrinkable Polyester Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrinkable Polyester Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Shrinkable Polyester Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shrinkable Polyester Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Shrinkable Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shrinkable Polyester Film include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SKC, Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co,Ltd., PPI Adhesive Products, Tekra, FENC, 3M, Molex and The Hillman Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shrinkable Polyester Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Shrinkable Film

OPS Shrinkable Film

PETG Shrinkable Film

Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Industrial Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shrinkable Polyester Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shrinkable Polyester Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shrinkable Polyester Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Shrinkable Polyester Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SKC

Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co,Ltd.

PPI Adhesive Products

Tekra

FENC

3M

Molex

The Hillman Group

Panduit

TE Connectivity

Qualtek

Dicore

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shrinkable Polyester Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shrinkable Polyester Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shrinkable Polyester Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shrinkable Polyester Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrinkable Polyester Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shrinkable Polyester Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrinkable Polyester Fil

