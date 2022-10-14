Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Spray Masking Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Thermal Spray Masking Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Spray Masking Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Glass Cloth Tap Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Spray Masking Tape include 3M, Andrew Roberts Inc., Bron Tapes, Engineered Performance Coatings Inc (EPC), Green Belting Industries, MEC, PPI Adhesive Products, Pronat Industries and Rogers Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Spray Masking Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone Glass Cloth Tap

Foil Tapes

Multi-layer Tape

Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Machinery

Others

Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Spray Masking Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Spray Masking Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Spray Masking Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Thermal Spray Masking Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Andrew Roberts Inc.

Bron Tapes

Engineered Performance Coatings Inc (EPC)

Green Belting Industries

MEC

PPI Adhesive Products

Pronat Industries

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Scapa Industrial

Taconic

Viadon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Spray Masking Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Spray Masking Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Spray Masking Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Spray Masking Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Spray Masking Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal S

