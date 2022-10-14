Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Spray Masking Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Thermal Spray Masking Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Spray Masking Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Glass Cloth Tap Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Spray Masking Tape include 3M, Andrew Roberts Inc., Bron Tapes, Engineered Performance Coatings Inc (EPC), Green Belting Industries, MEC, PPI Adhesive Products, Pronat Industries and Rogers Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Spray Masking Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicone Glass Cloth Tap
Foil Tapes
Multi-layer Tape
Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Automotive
Construction
Machinery
Others
Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Spray Masking Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Spray Masking Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermal Spray Masking Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Thermal Spray Masking Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Andrew Roberts Inc.
Bron Tapes
Engineered Performance Coatings Inc (EPC)
Green Belting Industries
MEC
PPI Adhesive Products
Pronat Industries
Rogers Corporation
Saint-Gobain
Scapa Industrial
Taconic
Viadon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Spray Masking Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Spray Masking Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Spray Masking Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Spray Masking Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Spray Masking Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Spray Masking Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications