Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) is a dark brown viscous liquid present inside a soft honeycomb structure of the cashew nutshell and is a very important agricultural byproduct of cashew nut and cashew apple production, produced by the cashew nut tree (Anacardium occidentale).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phenol Formaldehyde (PF) Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) include Cardolite, Palmer International, Senesel, Cat Loi, AdarshSanoor, Cashew Chem India, Golden Cashew Products, LC BUFFALO and Son Chau, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phenol Formaldehyde (PF) Resins
Epoxy Modifiers & Resins
Epoxy Curing Agents
Surfactants
Polyols & NCO Blocking Agents
Friction Materials
Others
Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adhesives
Coatings
Foams & Insulation
Laminates
Friction Linings
Personal Care
Others
Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cardolite
Palmer International
Senesel
Cat Loi
AdarshSanoor
Cashew Chem India
Golden Cashew Products
LC BUFFALO
Son Chau
C.Ramakrishna Padayatchi
Admarkpolycoats Pvt.
Paladin
Satya Cashew Chemicals
K2P Industries
Zantye Agro Group
Xuzhou Zhongyan Technology
Wansheng
GHW Internationa
Green Bio Technology
Zhejiang Wansheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Cashew Nut Shell Li
