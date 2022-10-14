Wireless Rain Gauge Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wireless Rain Gauge has a wireless self-emptying rain collector for measuring rainfall and temperature. The wireless rain collector sensor transmits data by using a low power radio frequency to the display.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Rain Gauge in global, including the following market information:
Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wireless Rain Gauge companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wireless Rain Gauge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Connected With Monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wireless Rain Gauge include Oregon Scientific, Netatmo, La Crosse Technology, AcuRite, TFA Dostmann, Ecowitt, Nylex, Geevon and ClimeMET, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wireless Rain Gauge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Connected With Monitor
Connected With Smartphone
Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Meteorology
Forestry
Others
Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wireless Rain Gauge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wireless Rain Gauge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wireless Rain Gauge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wireless Rain Gauge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Oregon Scientific
Netatmo
La Crosse Technology
AcuRite
TFA Dostmann
Ecowitt
Nylex
Geevon
ClimeMET
BALDR Electronic
EMATE ELECTRONICS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wireless Rain Gauge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wireless Rain Gauge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wireless Rain Gauge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wireless Rain Gauge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wireless Rain Gauge Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wireless Rain Gauge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wireless Rain Gauge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wireless Rain Gauge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wireless Rain Gauge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wireless Rain Gauge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless Rain Gauge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wireless Rain Gauge Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Rain Gauge Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless Rain Gauge Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Rain Gauge Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wireless Rain
