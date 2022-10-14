Global and United States Fragrances Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Fragrances market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fragrances market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Fragrances market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Natural
Synthetic
Segment by Application
Hair Care
Essential Oils & Aromatherapy
Household & Air Care
Soap
Detergent
Tobacco
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Givaudan
International Flavors & Fragrance
Firmenich International
Symrise
Takasago International
V. MANE FILS
Sensient Technologies
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fragrances Product Introduction
1.2 Global Fragrances Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Fragrances Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Fragrances Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Fragrances Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Fragrances Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Fragrances Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Fragrances Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fragrances in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fragrances Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Fragrances Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Fragrances Industry Trends
1.5.2 Fragrances Market Drivers
1.5.3 Fragrances Market Challenges
1.5.4 Fragrances Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Fragrances Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Natural
2.1.2 Synthetic
2.2 Global Fragrances Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Fragrances Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Fragrances Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Fragrances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 United States Fragrances Market Size by Type
2.3.1 United S
