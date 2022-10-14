Semiconductor Image Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Semiconductors are important components of electronic products. Strict quality control must be applied for semiconductor manufacturing processes. Of course, quality inspections performed at each process ensure product quality. They also significantly affect productivity of each manufacturing device/station.

To increase the productivity of manufacturing devices/stations, image scanning processes must be faster. As process rules continue to become more and more advanced, increased performance of image sensors, which are the key devices of machine vision applications, continues to be demanded.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Image Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Semiconductor Image Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semiconductor Image Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CCD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Image Sensors include Sony, Teledyne and LMI Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Image Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CCD

CMOS

Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defect Scanning

Positioning

Wire Bonding

Others

Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Image Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Image Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semiconductor Image Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Semiconductor Image Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Teledyne

LMI Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor Image Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor Image Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semiconductor Image Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Image Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Image Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Image Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Image Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

