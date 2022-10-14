Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black in global, including the following market information:

Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Granulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black include SABIC, Aditya Birla, Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbonss, Black Cat Carbon Black, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Omsk and Phillips Carbon Black Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Granulation

Wet Granulation

Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tire Rubber

Other Rubber Prouducts

Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SABIC

Aditya Birla

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbonss

Black Cat Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Omsk

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Sid Richardson

Longxing Chemical

HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL

BAOHUA

JINNENG

DAGUANGMING GROUP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 H

