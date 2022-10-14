Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black in global, including the following market information:
Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Granulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black include SABIC, Aditya Birla, Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbonss, Black Cat Carbon Black, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Omsk and Phillips Carbon Black Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Granulation
Wet Granulation
Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tire Rubber
Other Rubber Prouducts
Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SABIC
Aditya Birla
Cabot Corporation
Orion Engineered Carbonss
Black Cat Carbon Black
China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Omsk
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
Sid Richardson
Longxing Chemical
HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL
BAOHUA
JINNENG
DAGUANGMING GROUP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Particle Furnace Grade Carbon Black Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 H
