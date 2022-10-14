Global and United States Konjac Glucomannan Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Konjac Glucomannan market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Konjac Glucomannan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Konjac Glucomannan market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Powdery
Other
Segment by Application
Diabetes
Constipation
Obesity
Food additive
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
AuNutra
Konjac Foods
AuNutra Industries
Greenutra Resource
Kowa India
Baoji Konjac Chemical
TIC Gums
Precision Nutrition
FMC Biopolymer
Green Fresh Group
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Konjac Glucomannan Product Introduction
1.2 Global Konjac Glucomannan Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Konjac Glucomannan Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Konjac Glucomannan Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Konjac Glucomannan Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Konjac Glucomannan Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Konjac Glucomannan Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Konjac Glucomannan Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Konjac Glucomannan in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Konjac Glucomannan Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Konjac Glucomannan Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Konjac Glucomannan Industry Trends
1.5.2 Konjac Glucomannan Market Drivers
1.5.3 Konjac Glucomannan Market Challenges
1.5.4 Konjac Glucomannan Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Konjac Glucomannan Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Powdery
2.1.2 Other
2.2 Global Konjac Glucomannan Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Konjac Glucomannan Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Konjac Glucomannan Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
