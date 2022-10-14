Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A pole piece is a structure composed of material of high magnetic permeability that serves to direct the magnetic field produced by a magnet. A pole piece attaches to and in a sense extends a pole of the magnet, hence the name.Pole pieces are used with both permanent magnets and electromagnets. In the case of an electromagnet, the pole piece or pieces simply extend the magnetic core and can even be regarded as part of it, particularly if they are made of the same material. In the case of a permanent magnet, the distinction between the magnet itself and the pole piece or pieces is more clear cut. The traditional material for pole pieces was soft iron. While still often used with permanent magnets, soft iron suffers from eddy currents which make it less suitable for use with electromagnets, and particularly inefficient when the magnet is excited by alternating current.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Battery Pole Piece in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Lithium Battery Pole Piece companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Battery Pole Piece market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cathode Pole Piece Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Battery Pole Piece include BTR New Energy, Hitachi Chem, Shanshan Tech, JFE Chem, Mitsubishi Chem, Nippon Carbon, Zichen Tech, Kureha and ZETO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium Battery Pole Piece manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cathode Pole Piece
Anode Pole Piece
Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Battery
Energy Storage Battery
Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium Battery Pole Piece revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium Battery Pole Piece revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium Battery Pole Piece sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Lithium Battery Pole Piece sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BTR New Energy
Hitachi Chem
Shanshan Tech
JFE Chem
Mitsubishi Chem
Nippon Carbon
Zichen Tech
Kureha
ZETO
Sinuo Ind
Morgan AM&T Hairong
Xingneng New Materials
Tianjin Kimwan Carbon
HGL
Shinzoom
Xiamen Tungsten
Beijing Easpring
GEM
Hunan Changyuan
Ronbay Technology
Hunan Reshine
Guizhou Anda
Pulead
Guizhou ZEC
Xiangtan Electrochemical
Hunan Yuneng
Tianjian B&M
CATL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Battery Pole Piece Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Battery Pole Piece Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Battery Pole Piece Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Battery Pole Piece Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Battery Pole Piece Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Battery Pole Piece Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium B
