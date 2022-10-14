IO-Link Communication Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IO-Link Communication Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five IO-Link Communication Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global IO-Link Communication Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IO-Link Master Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IO-Link Communication Systems include SICK, Siemens, Murrelektronik, ifm Electronic, Rockwel Automation, Beckhoff, Baumer Group, Turck and WAGO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IO-Link Communication Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IO-Link Master

IO-Link Sensor

Others

Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machine Tool & Assembly Line

Intralogistics

Packaging

Others

Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IO-Link Communication Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IO-Link Communication Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IO-Link Communication Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies IO-Link Communication Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SICK

Siemens

Murrelektronik

ifm Electronic

Rockwel Automation

Beckhoff

Baumer Group

Turck

WAGO

Belden

Bosch Rexforth

Pepperl+Fuchs

Balluff

Wenglor

Weidm?ller

Omron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IO-Link Communication Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IO-Link Communication Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IO-Link Communication Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IO-Link Communication Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IO-Link Communication Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IO-Link Communication Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IO-Link Communication Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IO-Link Communication Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IO-Link Communication Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IO-Link Communication Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IO-Link Communication Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IO-Link Communication Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IO-Link Communication Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IO-Link Communication Systems Companies

3.8

