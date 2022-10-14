Uncategorized

Global and United States Non-Thermal Processing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Thermal Processing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Thermal Processing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Thermal Processing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

HPP

 

PEF

Irradiation

Ultrasound

Cold Plasma

Segment by Application

Meat

Fish

Fruits And Vegetables

Drinks

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BOSCH

EMERSON

BUHLER

HIPERBARIC ESPANA

AVURE TECHNOLOGIES

CHIC FRESHERTECH

ELEA TECHNOLOGY

PULSEMASTER

NORDION

SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES

DUKANE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Thermal Processing Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Thermal Processing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Non-Thermal Processing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Non-Thermal Processing Industry Trends
1.4.2 Non-Thermal Processing Market Drivers
1.4.3 Non-Thermal Processing Market Challenges
1.4.4 Non-Thermal Processing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Non-Thermal Processing by Type
2.1 Non-Thermal Processing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 HPP
2.1.2 PEF
2.1.3 Irradiation
2.1.4 Ultrasound
2.1.5 Cold Plasma
2.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type

 

