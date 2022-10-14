Global and United States Non-Thermal Processing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Non-Thermal Processing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Thermal Processing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Thermal Processing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
HPP
PEF
Irradiation
Ultrasound
Cold Plasma
Segment by Application
Meat
Fish
Fruits And Vegetables
Drinks
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BOSCH
EMERSON
BUHLER
HIPERBARIC ESPANA
AVURE TECHNOLOGIES
CHIC FRESHERTECH
ELEA TECHNOLOGY
PULSEMASTER
NORDION
SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES
DUKANE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Thermal Processing Revenue in Non-Thermal Processing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Thermal Processing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Non-Thermal Processing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Non-Thermal Processing Industry Trends
1.4.2 Non-Thermal Processing Market Drivers
1.4.3 Non-Thermal Processing Market Challenges
1.4.4 Non-Thermal Processing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Non-Thermal Processing by Type
2.1 Non-Thermal Processing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 HPP
2.1.2 PEF
2.1.3 Irradiation
2.1.4 Ultrasound
2.1.5 Cold Plasma
2.2 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Non-Thermal Processing Market Size by Type
