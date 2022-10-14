Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) transceiver supports multi-rate coherent transmission for data center interconnect, as well as metro and long-haul transport applications. On the host side, the module can accommodate a variety of signal types including 100GE, 200GE, 400GE, OTU4 and OTUCn (FlexO).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
100G Coherent Transceiver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules include GIGALIGHT, NeoPhotonics, Finisar (II-VI Incorporated), Lumentum, Cisco, FIBERSTAMP TECHNOLOGY, HiLink Technology, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited and Juniper and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
100G Coherent Transceiver
200G/400G Coherent Transceiver
Others
Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Data Center
Non-Data Center
Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GIGALIGHT
NeoPhotonics
Finisar (II-VI Incorporated)
Lumentum
Cisco
FIBERSTAMP TECHNOLOGY
HiLink Technology
Fujitsu Optical Components Limited
Juniper
NEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Coherent Optical (DCO) Transceiver Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
