High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicone cables are characterized by their high temperature resistance up to +250?C combined with permanent flexibility. Due to the cross-linked molecular structure, silicone cables remain in their original shape even when exposed to temperature. Silicone cables are halogen-free on silicium basis with which the maintenance of function in case of fire can be reached. Heat-resistant silicone cables are used, for example, in metallurgical plants steel mills and rolling mills, for the internal wiring of lights or in glass and ceramics processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable in global, including the following market information:

The global High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2 Cores Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable include Prysmian Group, LEONI, Furukawa, Nexans, LS Cable & Systems, Fujikura, SAB Cable, HEW-KABEL and LAPP Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Temperature Silicone Multicore Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

