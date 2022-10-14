High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor in global, including the following market information:

Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GaN on SiC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor include BeRex, KCB Solutions, RFHIC, Microchip Technology, Qorvo, WAVEPIA, Wolfspeed, Infineon and MACOM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GaN on SiC

GaN on Si

Others

Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Military and Defense

Commercial

Automotive

Others

Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BeRex

KCB Solutions

RFHIC

Microchip Technology

Qorvo

WAVEPIA

Wolfspeed

Infineon

MACOM

Ampleon

NXP

Wavice Inc

Mitsubishi Electric

Transphorm

STMicroelectronics

Sumitomo

Integra

Fujitsu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Product Ty

