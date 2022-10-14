High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor in global, including the following market information:
Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GaN on SiC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor include BeRex, KCB Solutions, RFHIC, Microchip Technology, Qorvo, WAVEPIA, Wolfspeed, Infineon and MACOM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
GaN on SiC
GaN on Si
Others
Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Military and Defense
Commercial
Automotive
Others
Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BeRex
KCB Solutions
RFHIC
Microchip Technology
Qorvo
WAVEPIA
Wolfspeed
Infineon
MACOM
Ampleon
NXP
Wavice Inc
Mitsubishi Electric
Transphorm
STMicroelectronics
Sumitomo
Integra
Fujitsu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistor Product Ty
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications