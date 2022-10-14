UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-sided Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape include 3M, Andrew Roberts Inc, Cotran, Crown Plastics, Curbell Plastics, Emco Industrial Plastics, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nitto and Rogers Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-sided Tape

Double-sided Tape

Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Andrew Roberts Inc

Cotran

Crown Plastics

Curbell Plastics

Emco Industrial Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nitto

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Tesa

Viking Industrial Products Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular Weight) Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UHMW(Ultra-high Molecular W

