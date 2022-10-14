Global Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine analysis, which studies the Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Dry ice cleaning machine is a kind of cleaning machine, and the dry ice cleaning method has been developed rapidly around the world. The cleaning system sprays the dry ice particles of the dry ice cleaning machine to the working surface to be cleaned through high-pressure air, and uses the physical reaction of temperature difference to separate different substances at different shrinkage speeds. When the dry ice particles at -78 degrees Celsius contact the surface of the dirt, an embrittlement explosion will occur, which will shrink and loosen the dirt, and then the dry ice particles will instantly vaporize and expand by 800 times, generating a strong peeling force, which quickly removes the dirt. It completely falls off the surface of the object, so as to achieve a fast, efficient, safe and energy-saving cleaning effect. The carbon dioxide used in dry ice cleaning comes from industrial waste gas, high-altitude air separation, etc. Dry ice blasting itself does not create carbon dioxide.

The global market for Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine players cover Cold Jet, IceTech, Karcher, ASCO Group and Artimpex NV, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Market segment by Type, covers

Hopper Capacity <10kg

Hopper Capacity 10-20kg

Hopper Capacity>20kg

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Industrial Application

IT

Food Industry

Commercial Application

Others

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Cold Jet

IceTech

Karcher

ASCO Group

Artimpex NV

ICEsonic

Tooice

Aquila Triventek

TOMCO2 Systems

CO2 Air

Xiamen Feitu

Si Da low temperature

Yongjie Automation

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Double Tube Dry Ice Cleaning Machine market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Cold Jet, IceTech, Karcher, ASCO Group, Artimpex NV, ICEsonic, Tooice, Aquila Triventek and TOMCO2 Systems, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

Please click the link below to get a sample report:

