8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates in global, including the following market information:
Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates companies in 2021 (%)
The global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conductive Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates include Cree (Wolfspeed), II-VI Advanced Materials, ROHM(SiCrystal), STMicroelectronics, Soitec and Shanxi ShuoKe Crystals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conductive Type
Semi-insulating Type
Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Device
RF Devices
Others
Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cree (Wolfspeed)
II-VI Advanced Materials
ROHM(SiCrystal)
STMicroelectronics
Soitec
Shanxi ShuoKe Crystals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 8-Inch Silicon Carbide Substrates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
