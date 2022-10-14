Global and United States Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Non-alcoholic Beverages market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-alcoholic Beverages market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Carbonated
Non-Carbonated
RTD Beverages
Hot Drinks
Sports & Energy Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Segment by Application
Convenience Stores
E-commerce
Hypermarket and Supermarket
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
PepsiCo
The Coca-Cola
Suntory Beverage & Food
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Arca Continental
Ito En
Uni-President China Holdings
Monster Beverage
Embotelladora Andina
Refresco Group
Britvic
Lotte Chilsung Beverage
Kagome
DyDo Group
Lassonde Industries
Tata Global Beverages
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group
Fraser & Neave Holdings
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Product Introduction
1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Non-alcoholic Beverages Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-alcoholic Beverages in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Industry Trends
1.5.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Drivers
1.5.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Challenges
1.5.4 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Carbonated
2.1.2 Non-Carbonated
2.1.3 RTD Beverages
2.1.4 Hot Drinks
2.1.5 Sports & Energy Drinks
2.1.6 Specialty Drinks
2.2 Global Non-alcohol
