Global and United States Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Non-alcoholic Beverages market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-alcoholic Beverages market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Carbonated

 

Non-Carbonated

RTD Beverages

Hot Drinks

Sports & Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Segment by Application

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola

Suntory Beverage & Food

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Arca Continental

Ito En

Uni-President China Holdings

Monster Beverage

Embotelladora Andina

Refresco Group

Britvic

Lotte Chilsung Beverage

Kagome

DyDo Group

Lassonde Industries

Tata Global Beverages

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

Fraser & Neave Holdings

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Product Introduction
1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Non-alcoholic Beverages Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-alcoholic Beverages in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Industry Trends
1.5.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Drivers
1.5.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Challenges
1.5.4 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Carbonated
2.1.2 Non-Carbonated
2.1.3 RTD Beverages
2.1.4 Hot Drinks
2.1.5 Sports & Energy Drinks
2.1.6 Specialty Drinks
2.2 Global Non-alcohol

 

