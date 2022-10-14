Global and United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Polyamides

Polypropylenes

Other Plastics

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Arkema

BASF

Borealis

DowDuPont

Exxon Mobil

LyondellBassel Industries

Royal DSM

SABIC

Solvay Plastics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyamides

2.1.2 Polypro

