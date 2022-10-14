Binder-free Electrode Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The binder-free electrodes?generally show high Li+?and electron conductivity, decent electrolyte wettability and large volume expansion space, and strong bonding strength. Therefore, the binder-free electrodes exhibit better capacity, cycling, and rate performances than the PVDF/active materials/carbon black system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Binder-free Electrode in global, including the following market information:
Global Binder-free Electrode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Binder-free Electrode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Binder-free Electrode companies in 2021 (%)
The global Binder-free Electrode market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Binder-free Electrode include GrafTech, Dan Carbon, Graphite India Limited, SGL Carbon Germany, ACS MATERIAL LLC, CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION, Tokai Carbon Japan, Graphite India and XG SCIENCES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Binder-free Electrode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Binder-free Electrode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Binder-free Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Foam
Graphene
Graphite
Carbon Fiber
Germanium
Others
Global Binder-free Electrode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Binder-free Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lithium-ion Batteries
Sodium-ion Batteries
Potassium-ion Batteries
Others
Global Binder-free Electrode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Binder-free Electrode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Binder-free Electrode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Binder-free Electrode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Binder-free Electrode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Binder-free Electrode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GrafTech
Dan Carbon
Graphite India Limited
SGL Carbon Germany
ACS MATERIAL LLC
CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
Tokai Carbon Japan
Graphite India
XG SCIENCES
GRAPHENE NANOCHEM PLC
HEG India
Nippon Carbon Japan
HAYDALE LIMITED
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Binder-free Electrode Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Binder-free Electrode Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Binder-free Electrode Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Binder-free Electrode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Binder-free Electrode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Binder-free Electrode Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Binder-free Electrode Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Binder-free Electrode Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Binder-free Electrode Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Binder-free Electrode Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Binder-free Electrode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Binder-free Electrode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Binder-free Electrode Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Binder-free Electrode Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Binder-free Electrode Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Binder-free Electrode Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
