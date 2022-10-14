Uncategorized

Global and United States Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Packaging Inks and Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Packaging Inks and Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Packaging Inks and Coatings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Flexible Plastic

 

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Paper

Segment by Application

Advertising

Electronic

Retail

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AkzoNobel

Flint

PPG Industries

Sun Chemical

Valspar Siemens Healthcare

ALTANA

Arkema Group

Axalta Coatings Systems

Brancher

ColorMatrix

CROMOS TINTAS GRAFICAS

Environmental Inks and Coatings

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Packaging Inks and Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Packaging Inks and Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Packaging Inks and Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Packaging Inks and Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Packaging Inks and Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Packaging Inks and Coatings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Packaging Inks and Coatings Industry Trends
1.5.2 Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Drivers
1.5.3 Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Challenges
1.5.4 Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Flexible Plastic
2.1.2 Rigid Plastic
2.1.3 Metal
2.1.4 Paper
2.2 Global Packaging Inks and Coatin

 

