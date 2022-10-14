Uncategorized

Aerospace and Defense Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

The G8 Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

 

Key Highlights

 

– The G8 countries contributed $904,374.8 million in 2020 to the global aerospace & defense industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $938,897.7 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 0.8% over the 2020-25 period.

– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the aerospace & defense industry, with market revenues of $592,252.6 million in 2020. This was followed by the UK and Russia, with a value of $87,732.9 and $59,363.5 million, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the aerospace & defense industry in the G8 nations with a value of $608,332.1 million in 2016, followed by the UK and Russia with expected values of $93,431.6 and $59,725.1 million, respectively.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 aerospace & defense market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 aerospace & defense market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players' G8 operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 aerospace & defense market with five year forecasts

– Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the G8 aerospace & defense market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the G8 aerospace & defense market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 aerospace & defense market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the G8 aerospace & defense market?

Table of content

Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Group of Eight (G8) Aerospace & Defense
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Aerospace & Defense in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Aerospace & Defense in France
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Aerospace & Defense in Germany
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Aerospace & Defense in Italy
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Aerospace & Defense in Japan
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
8 Aerospace & Defense in Russia
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
9 Aerospace & Defense in The United Kingdom
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
10 Aerospace & Defense in The United States
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.

 

