Global and United States Packaging Tapes Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Packaging Tapes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Packaging Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Packaging Tapes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Parcel Tapes
Light-Duty Packaging Tapes
Filament Tapes
Security Packaging Tapes
Segment by Application
Chemical And Fertilizer Sector
Food Sector
Horticulture Sector
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
3M
Avery Dennison
Henkel
Nitto Denko
Tesa
Advance Tapes International
Adhesives Research
Bostik
DowDuPont
Evans Adhesive
Franklin International
H.B. Fuller
Intertape Polymer
Lintec
Lohmann
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Packaging Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Global Packaging Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Packaging Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Packaging Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Packaging Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Packaging Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Packaging Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Packaging Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Packaging Tapes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Packaging Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Packaging Tapes Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Packaging Tapes Industry Trends
1.5.2 Packaging Tapes Market Drivers
1.5.3 Packaging Tapes Market Challenges
1.5.4 Packaging Tapes Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Packaging Tapes Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Parcel Tapes
2.1.2 Light-Duty Packaging Tapes
2.1.3 Filament Tapes
2.1.4 Security Packaging Tapes
2.2 Global Packaging Tapes Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Packaging Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Packaging Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications