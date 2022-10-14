Global and United States Paint Additives Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Paint Additives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paint Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Paint Additives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Rheology Modification
Biocides
Anti-Foaming
Wetting & Dispersion
Impact Modification
Segment by Application
Architectural
Industrial
Wood and furniture
Automotive
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Akzo Nobel
Arkema
Ashland
BASF
DowDuPont
ANGUS Chemical
Buckman Laboratories International
Cabot Corporation
BYK Additives & Instruments
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
Eastman Chemical
Evonik Industries
Elementis
Dynea
K-TECH (INDIA)
Lonza
Momentive
Solvay
The Lubrizol
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paint Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Global Paint Additives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Paint Additives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Paint Additives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Paint Additives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Paint Additives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Paint Additives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Paint Additives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Paint Additives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Paint Additives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Paint Additives Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Paint Additives Industry Trends
1.5.2 Paint Additives Market Drivers
1.5.3 Paint Additives Market Challenges
1.5.4 Paint Additives Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Paint Additives Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Rheology Modification
2.1.2 Biocides
2.1.3 Anti-Foaming
2.1.4 Wetting & Dispersion
2.1.5 Impact Modification
2.2 Global Paint Additives Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Paint Additives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Paint Additives Sale
