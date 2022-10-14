Global and United States Performance Chemicals Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Performance Chemicals market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Performance Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Performance Chemicals market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Macromolecular Additive
Construction Chemicals
Electronic Chemical
Business Cleaner
Interfacial Activator
Special Coating
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Textile
Medicine
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Akzo Nobel
Arkema
BASF
DowDuPont
Evonik Industries
Ashland
Bayer
Clariant
Huntsman
Solvay-Rhodia
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Performance Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Global Performance Chemicals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Performance Chemicals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Performance Chemicals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Performance Chemicals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Performance Chemicals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Performance Chemicals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Performance Chemicals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Performance Chemicals in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Performance Chemicals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Performance Chemicals Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Performance Chemicals Industry Trends
1.5.2 Performance Chemicals Market Drivers
1.5.3 Performance Chemicals Market Challenges
1.5.4 Performance Chemicals Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Performance Chemicals Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Macromolecular Additive
2.1.2 Construction Chemicals
2.1.3 Electronic Chemical
2.1.4 Business Cleaner
2.1.5 Interfacial Activator
2.1.6 Special Coating
2.2 Global Performance
