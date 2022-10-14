Global Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame analysis, which studies the Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Aluminium Solar Panel Frame, also known as Extruded Aluminium Frame: The aluminium frames around the solar panel, hugging the glass covering on top and the back-sheet at the bottom, has been important, though often ignored component of a solar panel.

The global market for Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame players cover Hydro, Constellium, Hulamin, 7 Star Aluminium and Accelor Precision Corporation, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Market segment by Type, covers

Fixed Mounting

Tracking Mounting

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Residential Roof

Industrial and Commercial Roof

Ground Power Station

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Hydro

Constellium

Hulamin

7 Star Aluminium

Accelor Precision Corporation

Bohn and Dawson Inc

Bonnell Aluminum

Wellste

Nippon Light Metal

Alom Group

Alumec S.r.l.

Aluminum Shapes LLC

American Industrial Company

Asal Solar

Crystal Industries

EVS Metal

Yonz Technology

CITIC Bohai Aluminum Industries Holding

Yingkou Changtai Aluminum Material

Anhui Xinbo Aluminum

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Photovoltaic Aluminum Frame market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Hydro, Constellium, Hulamin, 7 Star Aluminium, Accelor Precision Corporation, Bohn and Dawson Inc, Bonnell Aluminum, Wellste and Nippon Light Metal, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

