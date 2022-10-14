EV Traction Motor Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID EV Traction Motor Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID EV Traction Motor Scope and Market Size

RFID EV Traction Motor market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID EV Traction Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID EV Traction Motor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Segment by Application

BEV

PHEV

The report on the RFID EV Traction Motor market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BMW

Tesla

Broad-Ocean

BYD

Nissan

Continental AG

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

ZF

Groupe Renault

Toyota

Meidensha

BOSCH

UAES

LG

Dajun Tech

SIEMENS

Greatland Electrics

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Magna

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID EV Traction Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID EV Traction Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID EV Traction Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID EV Traction Motor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID EV Traction Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EV Traction Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Global EV Traction Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EV Traction Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EV Traction Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EV Traction Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EV Traction Motor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EV Traction Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EV Traction Motor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EV Traction Motor Industry Trends

1.5.2 EV Traction Motor Market Drivers

1.5.3 EV Traction Motor Market Challenges

1.5.4 EV Traction Motor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EV Traction Motor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EV Traction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EV Traction Motor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EV Traction Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EV Traction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EV Traction Motor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EV Traction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EV Traction Motor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EV Traction Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EV Traction Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EV Traction Motor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EV Traction Motor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EV Traction Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EV Traction Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EV Traction Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EV Traction Motor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EV Traction Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EV Traction Motor in 2021

4.2.3 Global EV Traction Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EV Traction Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EV Traction Motor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EV Traction Motor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EV Traction Motor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EV Traction Motor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EV Traction Motor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EV Traction Motor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EV Traction Motor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EV Traction Motor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EV Traction Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EV Traction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EV Traction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Traction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EV Traction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EV Traction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EV Traction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EV Traction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EV Traction Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BMW

7.1.1 BMW Corporation Information

7.1.2 BMW Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BMW EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BMW EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.1.5 BMW Recent Development

7.2 Tesla

7.2.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tesla EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tesla EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.2.5 Tesla Recent Development

7.3 Broad-Ocean

7.3.1 Broad-Ocean Corporation Information

7.3.2 Broad-Ocean Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Broad-Ocean EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Broad-Ocean EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.3.5 Broad-Ocean Recent Development

7.4 BYD

7.4.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.4.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BYD EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BYD EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.4.5 BYD Recent Development

7.5 Nissan

7.5.1 Nissan Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nissan Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nissan EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nissan EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.5.5 Nissan Recent Development

7.6 Continental AG

7.6.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

7.6.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Continental AG EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Continental AG EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.6.5 Continental AG Recent Development

7.7 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

7.7.1 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.7.5 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Recent Development

7.8 ZF

7.8.1 ZF Corporation Information

7.8.2 ZF Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ZF EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ZF EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.8.5 ZF Recent Development

7.9 Groupe Renault

7.9.1 Groupe Renault Corporation Information

7.9.2 Groupe Renault Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Groupe Renault EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Groupe Renault EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.9.5 Groupe Renault Recent Development

7.10 Toyota

7.10.1 Toyota Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toyota Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Toyota EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Toyota EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.10.5 Toyota Recent Development

7.11 Meidensha

7.11.1 Meidensha Corporation Information

7.11.2 Meidensha Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Meidensha EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Meidensha EV Traction Motor Products Offered

7.11.5 Meidensha Recent Development

7.12 BOSCH

7.12.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

7.12.2 BOSCH Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BOSCH EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BOSCH Products Offered

7.12.5 BOSCH Recent Development

7.13 UAES

7.13.1 UAES Corporation Information

7.13.2 UAES Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 UAES EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 UAES Products Offered

7.13.5 UAES Recent Development

7.14 LG

7.14.1 LG Corporation Information

7.14.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LG EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LG Products Offered

7.14.5 LG Recent Development

7.15 Dajun Tech

7.15.1 Dajun Tech Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dajun Tech Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dajun Tech EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dajun Tech Products Offered

7.15.5 Dajun Tech Recent Development

7.16 SIEMENS

7.16.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

7.16.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SIEMENS EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SIEMENS Products Offered

7.16.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

7.17 Greatland Electrics

7.17.1 Greatland Electrics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Greatland Electrics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Greatland Electrics EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Greatland Electrics Products Offered

7.17.5 Greatland Electrics Recent Development

7.18 Hitachi Automotive Systems

7.18.1 Hitachi Automotive Systems Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hitachi Automotive Systems Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems Products Offered

7.18.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems Recent Development

7.19 Magna

7.19.1 Magna Corporation Information

7.19.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Magna EV Traction Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Magna Products Offered

7.19.5 Magna Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EV Traction Motor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EV Traction Motor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EV Traction Motor Distributors

8.3 EV Traction Motor Production Mode & Process

8.4 EV Traction Motor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EV Traction Motor Sales Channels

8.4.2 EV Traction Motor Distributors

8.5 EV Traction Motor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

