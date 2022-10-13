Anticaking Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anticaking Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Anticaking Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anticaking Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Anticaking Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anticaking Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calcium Compound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anticaking Agent include EVONIK, PPG, Brenntag, ICL Group, Solvay, Cabot Corporation, Agropur Ingredients, ArrMaz and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anticaking Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anticaking Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anticaking Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Calcium Compound
Silicon Dioxide
Other
Global Anticaking Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anticaking Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Fertilizer
Cosmetics
Other
Global Anticaking Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anticaking Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anticaking Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anticaking Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anticaking Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Anticaking Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EVONIK
PPG
Brenntag
ICL Group
Solvay
Cabot Corporation
Agropur Ingredients
ArrMaz
Clariant
Kao Corporation
Forbon
Emulchem
Fertibon
Filtra
Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem
Russian Mining Chemical Company
Tashkent
Guangdong Xinlvyuan
Chemipol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anticaking Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anticaking Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anticaking Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anticaking Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anticaking Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anticaking Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anticaking Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anticaking Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anticaking Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anticaking Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anticaking Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anticaking Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anticaking Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anticaking Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anticaking Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anticaking Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anticaking Agent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
