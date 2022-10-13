Armored Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Armored Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Armored Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Armored Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Armored Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Armored Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Security Level-1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Armored Glass include AGC Glass, Taiwan Glass, Saint-Gobain, PPG Industries, Guardian Industries, Total Security Solutions, American Glass Products, SCHOTT and GuS glass + safety GmbH and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Armored Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Armored Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Armored Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Security Level-1

Security Level-2

Security Level-3

Security Level-4 to 8

Global Armored Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Armored Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Military

Banking & Finance

Construction

Aerospace

Others

Global Armored Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Armored Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Armored Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Armored Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Armored Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Armored Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC Glass

Taiwan Glass

Saint-Gobain

PPG Industries

Guardian Industries

Total Security Solutions

American Glass Products

SCHOTT

GuS glass + safety GmbH

Kite Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Armored Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Armored Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Armored Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Armored Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Armored Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Armored Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Armored Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Armored Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Armored Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Armored Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Armored Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Armored Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Armored Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armored Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Armored Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armored Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Armored Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Security Level-1

4.1.3 Security Level-

