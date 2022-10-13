Electronic Grade Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic-grade adhesive materials are single- and double-sided tapes with special optical, electrical, and mechanical properties that meet the functional requirements of the final product. The main functions are connection, fixation, conduction, shielding, and insulation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Electronic Grade Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Grade Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conductive Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Adhesives include 3M, Nitto, Tesa, Avery Dennison, Lohmann, SCAPA, SDK, Darbond Technology and Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science&Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Grade Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conductive Material
Shielding Material
Insulation Materials
Others
Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Vehicle Electronics
Household Appliances
Lithium Battery Components
Photovoltaic Modules
Others
Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Grade Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Grade Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Grade Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Electronic Grade Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Nitto
Tesa
Avery Dennison
Lohmann
SCAPA
SDK
Darbond Technology
Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science&Technology
Ningbo Exciton Technology
Xinlun New Materials
Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Grade Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Grade Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Grade Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Grade Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroni
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications