Green Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Green Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Green Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Green Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Green Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Produced by Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Green Steel include Green Steel Group, H2 Green Steel, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Services, Tata Steel, Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology, Arcelor Mittal, Emirates Steel, Jindal Steel and Power and Thyssenkrupp and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Green Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Produced by Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

Produced by Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE)

Global Green Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Green Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buildings and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Electronics

Manufacturing Equipment

Others (FMCG, Defense, etc.)

Global Green Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Green Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Green Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Green Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Green Steel Group

H2 Green Steel

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Services

Tata Steel

Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology

Arcelor Mittal

Emirates Steel

Jindal Steel and Power

Thyssenkrupp

China Baowu Steel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Green Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Green Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Green Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Green Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Green Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Green Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Green Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Green Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Green Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Green Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Green Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Green Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Green Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Produced by Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

4.1.3 Produced by Molten Oxide El

