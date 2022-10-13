Cement Roofing Sheets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cement Roofing Sheets in global, including the following market information:

Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Cement Roofing Sheets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cement Roofing Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corrugated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cement Roofing Sheets include Allura, Archello, Cembrit Holding, Eternit Slovenijia, Etex Group, Everest Industries, Evonik Industries, James Hardie Industries and Jiahua Special Cement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cement Roofing Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corrugated

Plain

Tiles

Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Sales (B2B)

Wholesale Distributors

Offline Retail Stores

Ecommerce

Others

Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cement Roofing Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cement Roofing Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cement Roofing Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cement Roofing Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allura

Archello

Cembrit Holding

Eternit Slovenijia

Etex Group

Everest Industries

Evonik Industries

James Hardie Industries

Jiahua Special Cement

Leroy Merlin

Nichiha Corporation

Plycem

Ramco Industries

Sahyadri Industries

Shera

Swisspearl

Tepe Betopan

Siam Cement Group

Toray Industries

Zhejiang Hailong New Building Materials

Zhejiang Headerboard Building Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cement Roofing Sheets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cement Roofing Sheets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cement Roofing Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cement Roofing Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cement Roofing Sheets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cement Roofing Sheets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cement Roofing Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cement Roofing Sheets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cement Roofing Sheets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cement Roofing Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cement Roofing Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cement Roofing Sheets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Roofing Sheets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cement Roofing Sheets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Roofing Sheets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

