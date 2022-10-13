Flame Retardant Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Flame Retardant Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Plastics include BASF, Dow, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries and Mitsui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flame Retardant Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

PC-ABS

ETPs

Epoxy

Others (PEEK, PEI. PEKK, etc.)

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Wire and Cable

Pipe and Tank

Building Materials

Transportation

Others

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Flame Retardant Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant Plastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Plastics Companies

4 S

