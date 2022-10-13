Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3 Piece Cans Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers include Sherwin-Williams, PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Actega, Salchi Metalcoat, Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials, Kangnam Jevisco and Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
3 Piece Cans Coating
2 Piece Cans Coating
Other
Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal Beer & Beverage Cans
Food Cans
Coating Cans
Others
Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sherwin-Williams
PPG
AkzoNobel
Henkel
Actega
Salchi Metalcoat
Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials
Kangnam Jevisco
Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings
Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating
Rulin Chemical
TOYOCHEM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Coat
