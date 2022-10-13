Synthetic Enamel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Enamel in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Enamel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Enamel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Synthetic Enamel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Enamel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alkyd Resin Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Enamel include Kansai Nerolac, Camel, Dupli – Color, Asian Paints, British Paints, China Paint, Shalimar Paints, Galpi and Jenson & Nicholson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Enamel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Enamel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Enamel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alkyd Resin Based

Water Based

Oil Based

Nitro Based

Others

Global Synthetic Enamel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Enamel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metals

Wood

Plaster

Others

Global Synthetic Enamel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Enamel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Enamel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Enamel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Enamel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Synthetic Enamel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kansai Nerolac

Camel

Dupli – Color

Asian Paints

British Paints

China Paint

Shalimar Paints

Galpi

Jenson & Nicholson

Berger

Singhal Paint

TITAN

Venlac

AkzoNobel

Master Paints

UJALA PAINTS

Permolit Paints

Marvel Paints

Primax Paints

Happilac Paints

Roxy Paints

Bernardo Ecenarro

Hato Paints

Neo Pack Plast

Glaxci Paints

Omkar Industries

MIPA

Asia Paint Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Enamel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Enamel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Enamel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Enamel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Enamel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Enamel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Enamel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Enamel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Enamel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Enamel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Enamel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Enamel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Enamel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Enamel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Enamel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Enamel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Synthetic Enamel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

