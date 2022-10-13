Synthetic Enamel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Enamel in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Enamel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Enamel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Synthetic Enamel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Enamel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alkyd Resin Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Enamel include Kansai Nerolac, Camel, Dupli – Color, Asian Paints, British Paints, China Paint, Shalimar Paints, Galpi and Jenson & Nicholson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Enamel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Enamel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Enamel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alkyd Resin Based
Water Based
Oil Based
Nitro Based
Others
Global Synthetic Enamel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Enamel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metals
Wood
Plaster
Others
Global Synthetic Enamel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Enamel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Enamel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Enamel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Enamel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Synthetic Enamel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kansai Nerolac
Camel
Dupli – Color
Asian Paints
British Paints
China Paint
Shalimar Paints
Galpi
Jenson & Nicholson
Berger
Singhal Paint
TITAN
Venlac
AkzoNobel
Master Paints
UJALA PAINTS
Permolit Paints
Marvel Paints
Primax Paints
Happilac Paints
Roxy Paints
Bernardo Ecenarro
Hato Paints
Neo Pack Plast
Glaxci Paints
Omkar Industries
MIPA
Asia Paint Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Enamel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Enamel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Enamel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Enamel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Enamel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Enamel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Enamel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Enamel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Enamel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Enamel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Enamel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Enamel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Enamel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Enamel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Enamel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Enamel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Synthetic Enamel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
