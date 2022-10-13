Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient in global, including the following market information:
Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tuna Omega-3 Ingredient Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient include Corbion N.V., POLARIS, Source-Omega LLC, AlgaeCytes, DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, Blackmores, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH and Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tuna Omega-3 Ingredient
Algae Omega-3 Ingredient
Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceutical
Animal Nutrition
Clinical Nutrition
Others
Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corbion N.V.
POLARIS
Source-Omega LLC
AlgaeCytes
DSM Nutritional Products
BASF SE
Blackmores
Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.
Nordic Naturals Inc.
Cellana
Qualitas Health
Simris ALG
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
Testa
Metagenics
Xymogen
Deva Nutrition
Algisys
Corbion
Pelagia
Omega Protein Corporation
Golden Omega
Marine Biotechnology Products Ltd.
Malayan Fish Oil
GOIA Ltd. (Ocean Products Seychelles Ltd.)
Norwegian Fish Oil AS
SeaDragon
T.C. Union Agrotech
LYSI HF
OLVEA Fish Oils
Imperialoel
Xiamen Huison Biotech
Nanjing Senhai Biological Oil & Fats Co.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications