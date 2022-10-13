Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient in global, including the following market information:

Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tuna Omega-3 Ingredient Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient include Corbion N.V., POLARIS, Source-Omega LLC, AlgaeCytes, DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, Blackmores, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH and Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tuna Omega-3 Ingredient

Algae Omega-3 Ingredient

Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Animal Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Others

Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corbion N.V.

POLARIS

Source-Omega LLC

AlgaeCytes

DSM Nutritional Products

BASF SE

Blackmores

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Cellana

Qualitas Health

Simris ALG

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Testa

Metagenics

Xymogen

Deva Nutrition

Algisys

Corbion

Pelagia

Omega Protein Corporation

Golden Omega

Marine Biotechnology Products Ltd.

Malayan Fish Oil

GOIA Ltd. (Ocean Products Seychelles Ltd.)

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

SeaDragon

T.C. Union Agrotech

LYSI HF

OLVEA Fish Oils

Imperialoel

Xiamen Huison Biotech

Nanjing Senhai Biological Oil & Fats Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

