CD CHO Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CD CHO medium is?a protein-free, serum-free, chemically-defined medium optimized for the growth of Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells and expression of recombinant proteins in suspension culture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CD CHO Media in global, including the following market information:

Global CD CHO Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CD CHO Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five CD CHO Media companies in 2021 (%)

The global CD CHO Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-solid Cell Culture Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CD CHO Media include Thermo Fisher, Merck, Corning, Cytiva, Lonza, OPM Biosciences, FUJIFILM, Thousand Oaks Biopharmaceuticals and Takara, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CD CHO Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CD CHO Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global CD CHO Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-solid Cell Culture Media

Liquid Cell Culture Media

Global CD CHO Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global CD CHO Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

Other

Global CD CHO Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global CD CHO Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CD CHO Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CD CHO Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CD CHO Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies CD CHO Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Corning

Cytiva

Lonza

OPM Biosciences

FUJIFILM

Thousand Oaks Biopharmaceuticals

Takara

Ajinomoto Kohjin Bio

R&D Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CD CHO Media Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CD CHO Media Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CD CHO Media Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CD CHO Media Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global CD CHO Media Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global CD CHO Media Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CD CHO Media Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CD CHO Media Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CD CHO Media Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global CD CHO Media Sales by Companies

3.5 Global CD CHO Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CD CHO Media Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers CD CHO Media Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CD CHO Media Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CD CHO Media Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CD CHO Media Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global CD CHO Media Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Semi-solid Cell Culture Media

4.1.3 Liquid Cell Culture

