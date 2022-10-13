CD CHO Media Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CD CHO medium is?a protein-free, serum-free, chemically-defined medium optimized for the growth of Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells and expression of recombinant proteins in suspension culture.
This report contains market size and forecasts of CD CHO Media in global, including the following market information:
Global CD CHO Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CD CHO Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)
Global top five CD CHO Media companies in 2021 (%)
The global CD CHO Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-solid Cell Culture Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CD CHO Media include Thermo Fisher, Merck, Corning, Cytiva, Lonza, OPM Biosciences, FUJIFILM, Thousand Oaks Biopharmaceuticals and Takara, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CD CHO Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CD CHO Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global CD CHO Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi-solid Cell Culture Media
Liquid Cell Culture Media
Global CD CHO Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global CD CHO Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Tissue Culture & Engineering
Gene Therapy
Cytogenetic
Other
Global CD CHO Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global CD CHO Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CD CHO Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CD CHO Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies CD CHO Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)
Key companies CD CHO Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher
Merck
Corning
Cytiva
Lonza
OPM Biosciences
FUJIFILM
Thousand Oaks Biopharmaceuticals
Takara
Ajinomoto Kohjin Bio
R&D Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CD CHO Media Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CD CHO Media Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CD CHO Media Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CD CHO Media Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CD CHO Media Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CD CHO Media Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CD CHO Media Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CD CHO Media Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CD CHO Media Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CD CHO Media Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CD CHO Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CD CHO Media Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CD CHO Media Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CD CHO Media Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CD CHO Media Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CD CHO Media Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global CD CHO Media Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Semi-solid Cell Culture Media
4.1.3 Liquid Cell Culture
