Global and United States Thermoplastic Pipe Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic Pipe market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Thermoplastic Pipe market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
PE
PVDF
PVC
PA
PP
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Municipal
Mining & Dredging
Chemical
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Advanced Drainage Systems
Chevron Philips Chemical
KWH Pipe
Airborne Oil & Gas
National Oilwell Varco
Prysmian
Technip
Georg Fischer Piping Systems
IPEX
Simtech
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Thermoplastic Pipe Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Thermoplastic Pipe Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Thermoplastic Pipe Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Thermoplastic Pipe in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Thermoplastic Pipe Industry Trends
1.5.2 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Drivers
1.5.3 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Challenges
1.5.4 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Thermoplastic Pipe Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 PE
2.1.2 PVDF
2.1.3 PVC
2.1.4 PA
2.1.5 PP
2.1.6 Others
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Thermoplast
