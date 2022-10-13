Polyurethane Insulation Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Insulation Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyurethane Insulation Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Insulation Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Expanded Polystyrene Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Insulation Board include Brillux, EDILTEC, Saint-Gobain Group, Recticel Instafit, Yumi Steel, Finnfoam and Foam Sales, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Insulation Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Expanded Polystyrene Foam
Extruded Polystyrene Foam
Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Family Expenses
Others
Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane Insulation Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane Insulation Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane Insulation Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyurethane Insulation Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Brillux
EDILTEC
Saint-Gobain Group
Recticel Instafit
Yumi Steel
Finnfoam
Foam Sales
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Insulation Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Insulation Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Insulation Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Insulation Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Insulation Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Insulation Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Insulation Board Companies
