Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on the global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, etc.
Segment by Type
By ETH
Based on Polygon
Based on Ronin
Based on FLOW
Based on BSC
Based on Near
Based on WAX
Segment by Application
Cell Phone
Computer
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
By Company
Ubisoft
Sky Mavis
Decentraland
Mythical Games
DAPPER LABS
Forte
Enjin
Voxie Tactics
Bright Star
Sandbox
FoundGame
Splinterlands
DACOCO
MixMarvel
ITAM Games
Biscuit Labs
Double Jump
Immutable
Altitude Games
NOD Games
Blockade Games
Loom Network
Lucid Sight
Unity 3D
Tencent
NetEase
Baidu
XiaoMi
JD
In Xin Network Technology
Cocos
Egretia
Animoca Brands
Antler Interactive
Sorare
Social Lending
Planetarium
Experimental
WAX
B2Expand
FirstBlood
VZ Games
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Based on Polygon
1.2.3 Based on Ronin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Cell Phone
1.3.3 Computer
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size
2.2 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size by Type (2022-2028)
4.2 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size by Application (2022-2028)
5 North America
5.1 North America Non-Fungible Token
