Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on the global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, etc.

Segment by Type

By ETH

Based on Polygon

Based on Ronin

Based on FLOW

Based on BSC

Based on Near

Based on WAX

Segment by Application

Cell Phone

Computer

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

By Company

Ubisoft

Sky Mavis

Decentraland

Mythical Games

DAPPER LABS

Forte

Enjin

Voxie Tactics

Bright Star

Sandbox

FoundGame

Splinterlands

DACOCO

MixMarvel

ITAM Games

Biscuit Labs

Double Jump

Immutable

Altitude Games

NOD Games

Blockade Games

Loom Network

Lucid Sight

Unity 3D

Tencent

NetEase

Baidu

XiaoMi

JD

In Xin Network Technology

Cocos

Egretia

Animoca Brands

Antler Interactive

Sorare

Social Lending

Planetarium

Experimental

WAX

B2Expand

FirstBlood

VZ Games

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Based on Polygon
1.2.3 Based on Ronin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Cell Phone
1.3.3 Computer
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size
2.2 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size by Type (2022-2028)
4.2 Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games Market Size by Application (2022-2028)
5 North America
5.1 North America Non-Fungible Token

