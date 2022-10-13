2022-2027 Global and Regional Petrochemicals Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Petrochemicals market was valued at 67639.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017.

Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.

By Market Vendors:

