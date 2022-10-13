High Purity Tellurium Metal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-purity tellurium is an essential component in the manufacturing of cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells and thermoelectric devices. Tellurium is also used to make rewritable optical discs (CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray), and for the new generation of random access memory (RAM) known as PRAM.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Tellurium Metal in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five High Purity Tellurium Metal companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Tellurium Metal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Tellurium Metal include 5N PLUS, Kisan Kinzoku, Nippon Rare Metals, Sino Santech, Vital Materials, Shinko Chemicals, Umicore, NORNICKEL and Boliden. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Tellurium Metal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5N

6N

7N

Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic Cells

Thermoelectric Devices

Metallurgy

Rubber

Others

Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Tellurium Metal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Tellurium Metal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Tellurium Metal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies High Purity Tellurium Metal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

5N PLUS

Kisan Kinzoku

Nippon Rare Metals

Sino Santech

Vital Materials

Shinko Chemicals

Umicore

NORNICKEL

Boliden

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Tellurium Metal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Tellurium Metal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Tellurium Metal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Tellurium Metal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Tellurium Metal Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

