High Purity Tellurium Metal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High-purity tellurium is an essential component in the manufacturing of cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells and thermoelectric devices. Tellurium is also used to make rewritable optical discs (CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray), and for the new generation of random access memory (RAM) known as PRAM.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Tellurium Metal in global, including the following market information:
Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five High Purity Tellurium Metal companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Tellurium Metal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Tellurium Metal include 5N PLUS, Kisan Kinzoku, Nippon Rare Metals, Sino Santech, Vital Materials, Shinko Chemicals, Umicore, NORNICKEL and Boliden. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Tellurium Metal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
5N
6N
7N
Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Photovoltaic Cells
Thermoelectric Devices
Metallurgy
Rubber
Others
Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Purity Tellurium Metal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Purity Tellurium Metal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Purity Tellurium Metal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies High Purity Tellurium Metal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
5N PLUS
Kisan Kinzoku
Nippon Rare Metals
Sino Santech
Vital Materials
Shinko Chemicals
Umicore
NORNICKEL
Boliden
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Tellurium Metal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Tellurium Metal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Tellurium Metal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Tellurium Metal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Tellurium Metal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Tellurium Metal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
