Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Composite Fiberglass

Composite Ceramics

Wood-Based

Others

Segment by Application

Body Armor

Banks

Jewelry Shops

Government Buildings

Others

By Company

Armorcore

China North Industries Group Co., Ltd.

Roechling

Armortex

Bulldog Direct Protective Systems Inc.

SafeWood Designs

Total Security Solutions

NcSTAR(VISM)

Wuxi Newtech Advanced Material Technologies Co., Ltd.

Insulgard

RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP

Indian Armour

North American Bullet Proof

Architectural Armor Ltd

Clifton Steel

Glasshape

Fiber-Tech Industries, Inc.

Pacific Door Systems Limited

Blast and Ballistics

GigaCrete

Protective Structures, Ltd.

Norva Plastics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Composite Fiberglass
1.2.3 Composite Ceramics
1.2.4 Wood-Based
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Body Armor
1.3.3 Banks
1.3.4 Jewelry Shops
1.3.5 Government Buildings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Production
2.1 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global NIJ III Ballistic Bullet Resistant Panel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global NIJ III Ballis

