Global Industrial Fume Extractor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Fume Extractor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Fume Extractor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fixed Type
Mobile Type
Segment by Application
Welding
Laser
Others
By Company
Plymovent
Henkel
RS Components
Donaldson
VILLO
Nex Flow Air Products
Fumex Movex
KEMPER
Nestro
Aerservice Equipments
TBH
Depureco Industrial Vacuums
J. Plymoth
Fancort Industries
KRISTAL AVEVO
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Fume Extractor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fixed Type
1.2.3 Mobile Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Welding
1.3.3 Laser
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Production
2.1 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Industrial Fume Extractor Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales
