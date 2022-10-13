Global Electric Runabout Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electric Runabout market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Runabout market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Inboard Motor
Outboard Motor
Segment by Application
Monohull
Multihull
By Company
Rand Boats
Vision Marine Technologies
Gazelle Des Sables
Lan?va
FRAUSCHER BOOTSWERFT
Boote Marian
Candela Technology
Schaaf Yachtbau
Beau Lake
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Runabout Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Runabout Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inboard Motor
1.2.3 Outboard Motor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Runabout Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Monohull
1.3.3 Multihull
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Runabout Production
2.1 Global Electric Runabout Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Runabout Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Runabout Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Runabout Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Runabout Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electric Runabout Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Runabout Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Runabout Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electric Runabout Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electric Runabout Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Electric Runabout Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Electric Runabout by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Electric Runabout Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Electric Runabout
