Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine in global, including the following market information:

Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 1 MW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine include ABB, Yaskawa Electric, Soga, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, Goldwind Science And Technology, Gewind, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group and VEM Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market, by Rated Power, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Rated Power, 2021 (%)

Below 1 MW

1-10 MW

Above 10 MW

Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Offshore Wind Park

Onshore Wind Farm

Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Yaskawa Electric

Soga

Vestas

Siemens Gamesa

Goldwind Science And Technology

Gewind

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group

VEM Group

Ryse Energy

Alxion

BRAUN Windturbinen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Rated Power

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Type

