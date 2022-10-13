Injection Peptide Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are distinguished from proteins on the basis of size, and as a benchmark can be understood to contain approximately 50 amino acids or less.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Injection Peptide Drug in Global, including the following market information:

The global Injection Peptide Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Intravenous Injection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Injection Peptide Drug include Sanofi, Teva, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Novartis, AbbVie and Ipsen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Injection Peptide Drug companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Injection Peptide Drug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Injection Peptide Drug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Injection Peptide Drug Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Injection Peptide Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Injection Peptide Drug Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Injection Peptide Drug Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Injection Peptide Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Injection Peptide Drug Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Injection Peptide Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Injection Peptide Drug Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Peptide Drug Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Injection Peptide Drug Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Peptide Drug Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

