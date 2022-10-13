Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Allergic diseases are the most common clinical diseases, mainly referring to IgE antibody-mediated type I immediate allergy. In addition to relying on a detailed and complete understanding of the medical history, physical examination, skin tests (pricks, intradermal tests) and provocation experiments, the clinical diagnosis of its clinical diagnosis is also one of the important components of the diagnosis of allergic diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Allergy Diagnostics Reagent in global, including the following market information:
Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Allergy Diagnostics Reagent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inhaled Allergens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Allergy Diagnostics Reagent include Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioMerieux, Minaris Medical America, PerkinElmer, HAL Allergy Group, Siemens Healthineers, Stallergenes Greer, HOB Biotech Group and Lincoln Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Allergy Diagnostics Reagent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inhaled Allergens
Food Allergens
Drug Allergens
Other Allergens
Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospital-based Laboratories
Other
Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Allergy Diagnostics Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Allergy Diagnostics Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Allergy Diagnostics Reagent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Allergy Diagnostics Reagent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
BioMerieux
Minaris Medical America
PerkinElmer
HAL Allergy Group
Siemens Healthineers
Stallergenes Greer
HOB Biotech Group
Lincoln Diagnostics
MEDIWISS Analytic
Danaher
Hycor Biomedical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Allergy Diagnostics Reagent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
